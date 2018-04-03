Looters List:Babangida Threatens To Sue Buhari's Government

Published:

Immediate past governor of Niger state Babangida Aliyu has threatened to sue the federal government, insisting he never looted the state treasury during his eight years in office.bThe former governor is facing charges bothering on money laundering and abuse of office.





He is also one of 23 individuals accused by the federal government of looting Nigeria’s treasury.bReacting to the accusation, said, “I wonder why the federal government should include my name in the 23 treasury looters list released again by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed".





The former governor explained that nobody had confronted him with any document that he received N1.6 billion from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and urged the government to prove it.“The APC government has embarked on calculated blackmail against my person because I refused to join the party,” he said.





"We all have our minds and what we believe in politics is a thing of the mind.“In the orchestrated plot to tarnish my image, I am presently before the Federal High Court and a Niger High Court for the same alleged offence.“This is to show that the government is hell bent on bringing me down but they will not succeed".

