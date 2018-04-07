Looters List: Pay N500m Minimum Damage Or Face N5bn Law Suit - Dokpesi Tells Lai Mohammed

Published:

Founder of Africa Independent Television, Raymond Dokpesi, has threatened legal action against the federal government for naming him as a looter of Nigeria’s treasury. The Nigerian government had named persons alleged to have embezzled the federation account, particularly during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.





It made known the names, numbering 29, last week Friday and on Sunday this week. And Dokpesi’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), protested the inclusion of his client in a letter dated April 4, 2018, and addressed to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.





“Our client has suffered severe odium, opprobrium, ridicule, psychological trauma, untold embarrassment and countless business loses consequent upon your reckless publication, which has put him in a bad light before reasonable members of the society,” the letter read. He consequently demanded an apology to be published in four national dailies and N500 million as damaged.





“Take note that unless you carry out the above minimal demands immediately to redress the incalculable damage done to our client’s hard-earned image and reputation consequent upon your defamatory and mendacious publication, we shall, without any further communication from us, commence legal action against you to redress your unrestrained and unwarranted assault against our client’s hard-earned image and reputation,” he warned.





