Looters List: Lai Mohammed Acted Like A Child – Stella Oduah

Former minister of aviation Stella Oduah has demanded proof from the federal government that she stole from Nigeria’s treasury while in charge of the ministry. Oduah, now a senator representing Anambra North, was listed among 23 Nigerians who allegedly looted the treasury.





The list was released on Sunday by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed. The government had earlier released a list of six alleged looters. Oduah, who described the release of the alleged list as childish, decried what she called media trial.





"My attention has been drawn to the illusionary list of looters released by Lai Mohammed in which, by treachery or by happenstance, my name featured. It is worrisome how a serving Minister could condescend so low in what appeared like a childish altercation to start mentioning names of his alleged looters without verified or verifiable facts, in order to win what he considered a quarrel,” she said in a statement.





"In deliberately taking on those he considered prominent in the achievements of the past administration, he mentioned my name against an allegation of a whooping sum of N9.8 billion naira. But for the records, I would have simply ignored him since his notoriety in making false and laughable statements has gained prominence in recent times.





"Record has it that my achievements as the Aviation Minister are unbeatable till date. I did not engage in any financial impropriety as the Minister and the allegation involving the said sum of N9.8 billion is not only untrue but laughable.





"The said contract awarded by the Ministry of Aviation under my watch was executed and based on the request of the contractors, they were paid their money which they utilized in the manner they did. The records are still with the Ministry.”

