Looters List: Charge Me To Court If You have Evidence - Secondus Dares FG

Published:

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Prince Uche Seconds has restated his call on the federal government to charge him to court if it has evidence of corruption against him. He accused the President Muhammadu Buhari government of blackmail aimed at distracting him in his assignment of leading the opposition.





The PDP chairman boasted that the plot will fail “because Nigerians have come to know the antics of the drowning government.”





“In their desperation to forge documents and defame him, the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the EFCC could not reconcile their lies; they couldn’t agree on the date of the purported money collection and whether it was collected by him or by a faceless fictional Chukwura that has no surname.”





Denying ever collecting money, Seconds said: “I never collected any money from anywhere. I didn’t ask anyone to collect money for me as well and I didn’t sign any voucher to collect any money.





“It is pure blackmail which will never work. If they are cooking up anything, with the aim of blackmailing me, it will fail.”





Share This