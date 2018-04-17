Legalize Homosexuality In Nigeria – British PM, Theresa May, Tells Buhari

Published:

Theresa May, Prime Minister of Britain, has urged Nigeria and all other Commonwealth nations to decriminalize homosexual relationships and same-sex marriages. May, at the Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings in Westminster in London on Tuesday, said “discriminatory laws” banning homosexuality “continue to affect the lives of many people tens of millions of young people”.

She said that she understands that most of the laws against same-sex marriages in the Commonwealth were made by the UK, adding that those laws were wrong then, and are wrong now.





“I am all too aware that these laws were put in place by my own country; they were wrong then and they are wrong now. “As the UK’s prime minister, I deeply regret that those laws were introduced. As a family, we must respect one another’s cultures and traditions, but we must do so in a manner consistent with equality, as it is clearly stated in the Commonwealth charter.





“Nobody should face discrimination or persecution because of who they are or who they love and the UK stands ready to help any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible.”

