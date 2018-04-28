Lai Mohammed Explains Benefit Of Buhari’s Visit To White House

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the White House would further strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and the United States, says Lai Mohammed.





President Donald Trump is due to host Buhari on Monday, April 30, to discuss issues including “fighting terrorism” and economic growth.





And speaking in New York, Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, said, “I think it would be presumptuous to really know or say what he (Trump) is going to discuss with Mr President (Buhari).





“But clearly, that he (Buhari) is being invited by President Trump shows the growing cooperation between the U.S. and Nigeria and I think it portends well for both countries.”





The White House had earlier said: “President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region.





“The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity.”





Buhari would be the second African president that Trump would host at the White House since he hosted Egypt’s Abdel Fattah Sisi in April, 2017.

Share This