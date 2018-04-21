Lagos State To Unveil New Statue For Gani Fawehinmi In Celebration Of His 80th Posthumous Birthday

Published:

The Lagos State Government will on Sunday, April 22, 2018, unveil a new statue of Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, sited at the beautiful park in Ojota and named after the late legal luminary and human rights advocate as part of activities to commemorate the late activist’s 80th posthumous birthday.





The State’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Steve Ayorinde said the remodelling of the magnificent Gani Fawehinmi statue is part of government’s strategy to enhance the aesthetic beauty of open public spaces and parks as well as celebrate and immortalise worthy icons who contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State.





According to the Commissioner, this new statue is also informed by the desire of Lagos State government to protect and entrench the enduring legacy of the country’s foremost human rights lawyer, activist, philanthropist and one of the icons of the pro-democracy movement in Nigeria.





"Lagos State is proud that Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s courageous voice was loud enough for the world to take notice of socio-political developments in Nigeria. His fearless activism and constant interventions on behalf of the voiceless were legendary and helped ignite global interest on the plight of the masses and on Lagos as a liberal State that created an enabling environment for voices against oppression to be heard, Ayorinde said.





He said the 34-feet high statue will serve as one of the many iconic edifices that highlight the Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration’s quest to transform the landscape of the State with artistic aesthetics, while also signposting the belief in giving honour to whom honour is due. Ayorinde quoted Governor Ambode as saying that the relevance of Gani’s struggle for transparent and responsive governance remains the pillar of our progressive leadership in Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general, adding that “It is, therefore, pertinent to accord him the needed reference and respect in the company of great and revered minds that considered Lagos as home and an integral part of their success story”.





The statement added that Governor Ambode and his entire cabinet, on behalf of the good people of Lagos State appreciate and congratulate the Fawehinmi family for keeping the flag of what Gani represents to the law profession and the civil society flying through the sustenance of the colloquium to celebrate his birthday annually.

