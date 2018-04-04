Kogi Crisis: Interpol Stance Has Vindicated Me - Dino Melaye

Published:

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye says the position of the International Police Organization INTERPOL, on his faceoff with the Kogi state police command, has vindicated him and also given credence to his earlier stance that the allegations of gunrunning leveled against him by the Kogi state police command was politically motivated.





INTERPOL in an email sent to the media, it said they have not acted on the alert from the Kogi state police command for Dino's arrest because they do not meddle into political, military or religious issues.





Reacting to INTERPOL's position, Dino in a statement released on his social media handle, said





"There is no doubt that the position of the INTERPOL validates his assertions and belief that the latest allegations against him were politically motivated by the Kogi State government and its agents, hence he has been vindicated from outside Nigeria since INTERPOL does not engage in "politically-motivated operations".





He added that he is not surprised by the INTERPOL pronouncement because the organization's charter forbids it, at least in theory, from undertaking interventions or activities of a political, military, religious, or racial nature or involving itself in disputes over such matters.





Kogi state police command alerted INTERPOL and declared Dino wanted on March 28th after two suspected assassins linked to him fled from police custody. The criminals have since been re-arrested.

