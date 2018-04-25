Killings :We Will Not Bow To Evil Doers... Buhari

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “vile and satanic”, the killing of worshippers and two priests at a Catholic church in Ukpor-Mbalom community in Gwer east local government area of Benue state.Around 5am on Thursday, gunmen invaded St Ignatius’ Catholic Church, killing two priests and some worshippers. They also burnt many houses in the community.The deceased priests were identified as Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha.The Catholic archdiocese of Makurdi had blamed the incident on “Jihadists”.In his response, Buhari said the attackers would be brought to justice.“I extend my sincere condolences to the government and people of Benue State, the Mbalom community, and especially the Bishop, priests and members of the St Ignatius’ Catholic Church, whose premises was the unfortunate venue of the heinous killings by gunmen,” read the statement issued on his behalf by Femi Adesina, his spokesman.“This latest assault on innocent persons is particularly despicable.Violating a place of worship, killing priests and worshippers is not only vile, evil and satanic, it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting.“The country will not bow to the machinations of evildoers… The assailants will be hunted down and made to pay for the sacrilege committed.