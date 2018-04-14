Kemi Adeosun Removes Ag SEC DG,Appoints Mary Uduk As Replacement

Published:

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Friday appointed Ms Mary Uduk, as the new Director -General, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following the redeployment of Dr Abdul Zubair, who had held fort since December last year, according to Oluyinka Akintunde, Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the minister.



Adeosun said that Uduk’s appointment was governed by the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and the conditions of service applicable to the Director-General of the commission

