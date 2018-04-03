Breaking:Buhari Leaves For London To Rest.Return Date Unknown

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for London, on Monday, April 9, to commence his annual leave, a Presidency source has confirmed.According to the source, the President is leaving early to enable him rest before participating in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, also known as CHOGM 2018, to be held at the Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace, and Windsor Castle.The meeting is scheduled for April 16 – April 20. Nigeria is one of countries that make up the Commonwealth, a diverse community of 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.Recall that President Buhari had, in 2017, spent 154 days in London undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.He had also spent two months in the UK receiving treatment.President Buhari who left the country on May 7, after receiving the last batch of Chibok girls released by terrorist sect, Boko Haram, returned to the country on August 19, 2017.