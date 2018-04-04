Julius Agwu To Testify At  RCCG's Kings Court

Published:





Ace comedian , cum actor Julius Agwu, who miraculously survived a near-death experience would on Sunday, April 15, share his testimony at 9Ja Entertainment Industry service, holding at The Redeem Christian Church of God's King's Court Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos.





According to the team of organizers led by comedian Edo Charles, the reason for picking Agwu as ' 2018 Testifier' is not farfetched, as he had encountered in different ways the beauty of God's love.





Shedding more light on forthcoming event, Edo noted that the major aim is to bring Entertainers together to praise, worship and pray to the giver and keeper of talent.





"We need to be grateful to Almighty God, who gave us these wonderful talents we use to entertain fans. It is not by our powers. So far, we have had two edition and it was a grand success. This year, all entertainers are invited. There would be talk shows to be anchored by Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV





Then, in between the talk shows, there will be performances.







To crown it all, the host pastor, Ben Akabueze, prays for the entertainment people. Then, after the service, we will all proceed to the top floor of the church to have lunch with the pastors," he revealed.







Other artistes to honour the event are MI, Nosa, Obiwon, Sunny Neji, Teju baby face, Gandoki, Jude Orhorha, Koffi, Igos, KSB and many more.

