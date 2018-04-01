IPOB Warns Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Over Proposed Fulani Igbo Summit

Published:

Share This

BE READY TO KILL US ALL, IPOB REPLIES OHANEZE NDIGBO.We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it's leadership worldwide once again warn Chief John Nnia Nwodo of Ohaneze Ndigbo not to dare hold the Fulani sponsored Igbo summit in Enugu as earlier warned by the movement. IPOB warned Nnia Nwodo and his collaborators in crime not dare IPOB or face the consequences from the youth. We respect and recognise our elders including freedom of speech and assembly but not one designed to enslave us in the deadly Nigerian contraption for another 100 years.We are well aware of the nocturnal meetings between Nnia Nwodo and a certain Brigadier General affiliated to the GOC of 82 Division Enugu. The same people Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East governors ran to and convinced to launch Operation Python Dance II are the same people Nnia Nwodo and his Ohaneze Ndigbo are running to now for security. If Ohaneze Ndigbo likes let them surround the venue with armored tanks and Fulani soldiers, one this is certain, the summit will not hold unless Nnia Nwodo and his collaborators kill us all on that particular day. Nnia Nwodo and his collaborators are in the liberty to call summit to sensitize and educate our people for the upcoming referendum not restructuring to remain in Nigeria.Nnia Nwodo and his fellow Hausa Fulani servants will understand how enraged we are on the day of this their so-called summit scheduled to hold in Enugu. Should the Nigerian army arrest or kill anyone on that day, Nnia Nwodo's children and that of the governors and anybody else involved in the betrayal of IPOB and Biafrans in General will suffer the same fate regardless of where they are. Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East governors forum have outlived it's usefulness. They merely exist to entrench Fulani dominance and influence over Igboland and Biafra in general. Without exception, they are all Hausa Fulani errand boys and girls.We have taken the liberty of chronicling the sad history of Igbo people and wider Biafra in Nigeria. To is Nigeria is dead and can never be resuscitated. Majority of Igbos and Biafrans do not want Nigeria any more, if Nnia Nwodo and his collaborators in Biafraland are in any doubt, they should conduct a plebiscite towards the democratic demand for Biafra independence.COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.