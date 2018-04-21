IPOB Threatening Mass Action Over Nnamdi Kanu

Published:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to embark on a mass action to force the government to produce its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The threat follows the call on the military by Kanu’s family to tell them where their parents and son, Nnamdi are as they have not been able to see or communicate with them since the army invaded their home last year.





Kanu’s family has expressed anger and worry over the conflicting reports concerning his whereabouts. Recall that soldiers invaded the house of the Kanus late last year and since then; both the IPOB leader and his parents had not been seen or heard of, fuelling speculation that they may have been detained or killed by the military. The security agencies have however consistently denied the charge.





The call yesterday by the spokesman of the family, Prince Emma Kanu follows fresh rumours making the rounds that Nnamdi Kanu and his parents are neither dead nor in detention as they had been traced to Ghana and Umuahia respectively.





According to Emma, “If the military knows Nnamdi Kanu and my parents’ whereabouts, they better let us know and provide them without delay. If they know where they are, they should go and bring them, it’s as simple as that. How come my parents are with us in Umuahia and we cannot see or communicate with them? It’s impossible; they know what they are doing.





“Is it not the same military that denied the invasion of our house that came out now to say my parents are in Umuahia and Nnamdi in Ghana; they should go to Umuahia and bring them, let’s see or go to Ghana and bring Nnamdi Kanu let’s see.”





The family spokesman said the way their son’s whereabouts was being gossiped about has turned Nnamdi into a ghost. He said that all these are tissues of lies being propped by the military with the intention of diverting attention from people asking them whereabouts of their parents and brother.





He said that all they are asking from the Army is whereabouts of their parents and brother. “All we are saying is that they should allow us see Nnamdi and our parents because we know they are with them; where they are dead, they should release their corpses to us for burial. I thank them so much for the information they are giving us, they should do us more favour by telling us exactly where they are so that we will go and meet them.





Meanwhile, IPOB has threatened mass action over the fate of Kanu. According to its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, “Nigerian government is beginning to discover that our leader is not an ordinary person that can be abducted without consequences. We are waiting to exhaust all peaceful options before we mount a concerted direct action to free our leader. The only thing that might lead to a violent disintegration of Nigeria is the fate of our leader.





“Our multiple demonstrations in Jerusalem and London calling on civilised nations of the world to prevail upon this Buhari led APC regime to release our leader is resonating within diplomatic circles. We have also formally notified the United Nations mission in Switzerland through the offices of our solicitors in London, that our leader is missing. At this point in time the United Nations is officially aware of the plight of our leader and they have promised to do something about it as a matter of urgency.





“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure our leader is returned to us alive and well in the shortest possible time. Nigeria is playing with fire and it will consume it if care is not taken. IPOB is not like anything Africa has ever seen. We are unrelenting and indefatigable. At the end of this tortuous process the army will produce our leader and Biafra will be restored.”

Share This