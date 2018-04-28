India Hemp Legalized In Zimbabwe

Published:

Zimbabwe has produced a statutory instrument entitled Production of Cannabis for Medicinal and Scientific Use Regulations that allows prospective producers to apply to the health ministry for a licence to grow cannabis under strict conditions.





Part of the regulation read, “An application shall be accompanied by the appropriate fee and three copies of a plan of the site proposed to be licensed.”





CKN News gathered that, “The application shall contain, the maximum quantity expressed as net weight in grammes, of fresh cannabis, dried cannabis, cannabis oil to be produced by the applicant under the licence and the production period and the maximum number of cannabis plants to be sold or provided.”





The licence is valid for five years and should be renewed, if necessary, before expiry. Producers intending to “possess, produce, sell, provide, ship, deliver, transport or deliver cannabis at more than one site” will require a separate licence.

