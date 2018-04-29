Why Nigerians Are Going Through Difficulties - Bola Tinubu

Published:

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the lack of understanding of difficult situation in Nigeria is the major cause of division among citizens.





The former Lagos state governor made this known during a book launch in honour of the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Illiasu Basher.





He said those who don’t want any region should remember that after the expiration of any government, citizens must continue to live together in peace.





Tinubu said: “What is dividing us is lack of understanding of history. Whether you are from West, South or North, nobody has control over what God has for his life.





“Who I am, where I am coming from and where I am going; my destiny it is in the hand of God.





“Our problem in Nigeria is not about economy but lack of understanding of the difficulties Nigerians are going through.”

