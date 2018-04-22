Ignore Theresa May’s Advice On Same-sex Marriage - CAN Tells Buhari

Published:

Christian Association of Nigeria has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to ignore British Prime Minister Theresa May’s advice that Nigeria should accept same-sex marriage. May on Tuesday called on Nigeria and other countries whose laws prohibit same-sex marriage to revoke it, describing such laws as outdated. She made the call while addressing leaders at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Tuesday in London.





“As the UK’s Prime Minister, I deeply regret that those laws were introduced. As a family, we must respect one another’s cultures and traditions, but we must do so in a manner consistent with equality, as it is clearly stated in the Commonwealth charter,” May said. “Nobody should face discrimination or persecution because of who they are or who they love and the UK stands ready to help any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible.”





But the President of CAN, Olasupo Ayokunle, said the position of May was ungodly, satanic, reprehensible, condemnable and should be rejected by all right thinking people globally, especially in Nigeria. He made this known in a statement on Sunday. The statement read in part, “If we may remind the British authorities, the same-sex marriage contradicts the position of the Scripture and any human law that contradicts the Bible cannot stand,” he said in a statement.





“God is the author of marriage and He stated it clearly that it involves a man and a woman. “In addition, The Bible states: ‘A man will leave his father and his mother and he must stick to his wife and they must become one flesh.’ (Genesis 2:24).Jesus our Saviour confirmed that marriage should be ‘male and female.’—Matthew 19:4.” “The plan of God for marriage is very clear. Men and women are designed to complement each other so they may be capable of satisfying each other’s emotional and sexual needs and of providing children.





“The Bible condemns homosexuality as an immoral and unnatural sin. Leviticus 18:22 identifies homosexual sex as an abomination, a detestable sin. Romans 1:26-27 declares homosexual desires and actions to be shameful, unnatural, lustful, and indecent. First Corinthians 6:9 states that homosexuals are unrighteous and will not inherit the kingdom of God. Since both homosexual desires and actions are condemned in the Bible, it is clear that homosexuals “marrying” is not God’s will, and would be, in fact, sinful.”





