Igbos Behind The High Rate Of Drug Abuse In The North...Bayero Uni Lecturer

Published:

Share This

Dr. Bala Muhammad of the Faculty of Communication, Bayero University Kano, has accused Igbo drug merchants of supplying codeine syrups to the north.The lecturer made the allegation while presenting a paper at the Kano Youth Summit on Peace Advocacy and Development organised by Hamisu Magaji Foundation, at Mambayya House yesterday.In the paper he entitled: “Nexus Between Youth, Drugs, Crime and Insecurity”, Muhammad blamed the Igbo drug dealers for the prevalence of drug abuse in the northern region, especially Kano state.He wondered why drug abuse was not prevalent in the South-East region.Muhammad said the Igbo people supply cough syrup that contains codeine for the consumption of the Northern youth.According to him, “Our investigation revealed that drug abuse is beyond normal marijuana, cocaine, alcohol, etc. It has moved to the extent that the medicines we take in order to cure our diseases are now being converted into hard drugs.“We then discovered that it is the handiwork of the Igbo people, who connive with our local people here, to supply the codeine into our region, especially into Kano state.“There are many instances where Igbo guys were arrested for supplying codeine into Kano and some parts of the North. The cases have been reported in national dailies.“So, why shouldn’t they take it to their region? Why don’t their youth engage in drug abuse? This is really sad, and we have to rise up to fight this menace.”