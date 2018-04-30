If Given The Opportunity Nigeria Youths Will Shine – Saraki

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said Nigerian youths have the capacities to match their counterparts in other parts of the world if given the right opportunity.





The nation number three man stated this while speaking at Yikpata, Kwara state orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).





The senate president had visited the NYSC orientation camp to commiserate with corps members over the death of one of them, Miss Hilda Amadi Ichechukwu, who died from complication arriving from accident she had during a man-o-war drilling.





After inspecting facilities in the camp, Saraki pledged to contribute to the renovation of facilities there. Saraki said there was a definite need for government to improve upon the medical and other facilities in the camp.





While lamenting the demise of the corps member, he said Nigerian youth can match their counterparts anywhere in the world in terms of creativity and government must do everything to ensure they fulfil their dreams.





Share This