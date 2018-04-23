If Buhari Loses In 2019 His Time Is Over – Dalung

Published:

Minister of Youths and Sports Solomon Dalung has said if the President, Muhammadu Buhari loses the 2019 election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will accept it. Dalung noted, when asked if Buhari will win in 2019, that, “I not God. Only God can decide that.”





He told the BBC that, “We will tell him this is the time God has decreed that his tenure will be elapsed. We will tell him he has played his part and posterity will judge him.





The minister noted that those who no longer had the opportunity to share the country’s resources are the ones crying that Buhari has failed. “They are after sharing the national cake and because he refused, he (Baba )has failed.”

Share This