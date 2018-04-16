IBB Backs SDP Ahead Of 2019 Election

Published:

Former military Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) has thrown his weight behind the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2019 elections. Babangida said this over the weekend during the visit of the national leadership of the party led by its national chairman, Chief Olu Falae. According to him, “If I hadn’t being too old, I would have loved to join the youths vanguard of your party. I have faith in the political party, for what it is and what it stands for.





“When I heard in the news that a party has come on board, the first thing that occurred to me was that the name sounds familiar, so I made a decision that I will wait and see how it plays out, I was looking at how SDP will populate itself. “And then the next pleasing thing that I heard was that it has people like Olu Falae, Professor Jerry Gana, Professor Adeniran. “After that I said this party is real, because most of the names are names that I have known and I have worked with and for the sake of this country, so I said the party is smart to convince all these gentlemen to come and join them.





“That is why I did not hesitate to give direction to those who came me to seek advice on which direction to go. “The security and well being of Nigerians is very important and you have identified this in your programme so Nigerians must rally round you and support you to ensure that this is realizable.” He added that, “The younger generation and women should give their support to SDP as it is populated by men of integrity, men who when they work, they work well, when they speak, they speak well. “You must tell Nigerians what you intend to do for them because this is very important. The people must know if we vote SDP what do we expect so that it becomes politics of issues not politics of insult and name calling.”

