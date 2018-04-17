I Will Succeed Buhari As President....Rochas Okorocha

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has stated that he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Okorocha said this in Owerri on Monday as some political stakeholders visited him at the Government House.





According to him, Buhari’s declaration for a second term was a good development and that "he will win again, just like he did in 2015.“Buhari will win again and again. After Buhari, the turn will come to South East and it will be the turn of Okorocha.





Reacting to criticism of his endorsement of Nwosu as his successor, Okorocha said his (Nwosu’s) “only sin is that he is my son-in-law.“Nwosu is the least of the political children I have trained but I don’t know any of them as much as I have known Nwosu.





"I took him up when he was just nobody and he grew to the height he is now, his only sin is that he is my son in law. "Nwosu will win in 2019, don’t be afraid, I am there, I have retired the Arthur Nzeribes, the Udenwas, now I will retire the rest of them finally, I know them and they know me, their plan is to push me so that they can get the senate, it’s a lie, I will run for the senate as well.”

