I Will Restructure Nigeria Within Six Months - Atiku Vows

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that he would restructure Nigeria in six months if he wins the presidential election in 2019. Abubakar said this on Wednesday in a question and answer session at the Chatham House in UK after delivering a lecture captioned: “The Importance of Strengthening State Economic Management Systems.”





According to him, “what I’ve told many Nigerians at home is that if you give me six months, I know I will be able to achieve a fast level of restructuring, otherwise the concurrent list issue.“It’s very easy to deal with it because there is no state that you will call and say, I want to give you this responsibility together with the resources, and will say no.”





He said he wants people of every state to be able to hold their leaders accountable because of how the federal Government “is being accused of everything, even when it’s not in its area of responsibility.”He added that, "I want to be able to resolve that so that citizens can hold their local leaders responsible for lapses and maladministration.”

