I Will Apologize To Igbos If I Become President.. Sowore

A 2019 presidential aspirant and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has spoken of what he will do for the Igbos of South East Nigeria if he is elected to become President.Sowore, an activist and founder of the online news platform, said that he will give the Igbos a sense of belonging as they have been marginalised since the civil war ended.Speaking at a town hall meeting in Ibadan last week, he said; “From the bottom of my heart, the Igbo man has not just be marginalised, the Igbo man has been trampled upon, their children killed, starved in the civil war and ever since then Nigeria has managed not to pay attention to Igboland.But the Igbo man and his spirit has managed to build for himself the spirit that conquers the world. I will say to you that first and foremost when I become president I’m going to apologise to the Igbos on behalf of Nigeria,” he said amidst applause that greeted his response.“But I won’t be like others, apology is not enough, there has to be a rapid economic development in Igboland. What they Igbo man needs is a road upon which to transport their goods, transportation, airport, seaport that can bring their goods anywhere and that is why I said with due respect I am not doing it for Nigeria alone, I am doing it for Africa.”