I Didn’t Know My Lawyer Paid Prostitute $130,000, President Trump Says

President Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Stormy Daniels ’ s attorney said on Thursday that President Trump claims he was unaware of the $ 130 , 000 payment his attorney made to the porn star days before the 2016 election.
“He’ s effectively thrown, Michael Cohen now under the bus , ” Michael Avenatti said.
“This is an undisciplined guy , who you know , he finally cracked . We knew he would crack eventually . We’ d been patient , I ’ ve been waiting , and low and behold , who would have thought that it would arrive on this Thursday on this glorious day in New York , ” he continued .
Avenatti said they he would file a petition to depose the president on Monday .
“My understanding is that he denied a couple subsequent questions as to whether he has set up a fund from which this payment would be made or reimbursed .
“I find that quite interesting . And I find that certainly a topic that we ’ re going to explore in connection with his deposition, which we ’ re going to be making a petition for on Monday , ” he said .
Trump for the first time publicly acknowledged the scandal regarding Daniels ’ s claim that the two had an extramarital affair on Thursday , telling reporters on Air Force One that he did not know where his attorney Michael Cohen obtained the funds to pay Daniels , whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford .
The money was part of an agreement to stop her from publicly discussing her affair with Trump and was made in the days before the 2016 presidential election.
“You ’ ll have to ask Michael Cohen . Michael is my attorney . You ’ ll have to ask Michael, ” Trump said.
Categories: International
