I Attempted To Take My Life Twice, After Having Sex With My 21year Old Daughter

Published:

The police in Lagos have arrested a 50-year-old man, Taiwo Oyelabi, for allegedly having sex with his now 21-year-old biological daughter. Oyelabi, who resides at No. 15, Community Road, Obadore, Iyana Oba, Lagos State, was also accused of impregnating her.





In his confessional statement to the police, the suspect, who is being detained at the Gender Section of the Lagos State police command, admitted having an affair with the young girl, saying that he had carnal knowledge of her only five times.





He stated, “I only slept with my daughter five times and it took place in my house. She came to me the first time kissing me while I was lying down on my bed, urging me to make love to her. At first I was surprised but I gradually yielded to her demand.









“It all started a few years ago after my wife, who is the girl’s mother, moved out of my house over a minor domestic quarrel. She left with our twin children while they were still young. When she was leaving, she kept the children in the custody of my younger sister.





“Taiwo, however, came back to stay with me in 2017. That was how this whole drama started. As I said, it was the girl who came to me for sex the first time, but I demanded for it subsequently.





“I thought of committing suicide when I eventually realized the incest I was committing. I tried to take my life twice. There was a time I tried to drink insecticide but I was prevented from doing so by some petty traders in my area. I also tried to jump into a well the second time but was rescued by neighbours who saw me. I know it is the handiwork of the devil and pray that God and members of my family have mercy on me.”





The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspect before newsmen at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, monday, said that preliminary investigation carried out at the Igando police station revealed that the suspect had had sexual intercourse with his daughter on several occasions.





The suspect divorced his wife when the daughter and her twin were still in their infancy. Sometime in November 2017,the suspect collected the now-grown daughter who is also Taiwo from his sister and brought her home to live with him in his house at the afore-mentioned address.





Since then, Taiwo, the suspect, had been having inappropriate sexual liaison with Taiwo, his daughter. The result of this alliance between father and daughter was pregnancy.





“Investigation into the case revealed that the suspect is a security man but the strange part of his work was that whenever he was going to work, he went with his daughter. This strange behaviour attracted the attention of the community and they reported to the police.”

Share This