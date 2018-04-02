I Am Still A Member Of PDP - Donald Duke Insists

Published:





A former Governor of Cross River state Donald Duke has stated that he still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Duke, who is a member of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) championed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said the coalition is not a political party.

Speaking at a public lecture in Lagos, he disclosed that the coalition had members cutting across many political parties.

According to the former governor, the coalition was only concerned with sensitizing Nigerians to rise up to the challenges facing the country.

Donald Duke said: “Nigeria is like a dam, if that dam should burst, it would flood all of West Africa.“Our population is more than half of West Africa and it is growing astronomically but our economic indices are not growing as fast, which is the challenge we have.

"As I speak to you, over three million people have registered with the coalition but it is not a political party.“I am still a member of the PDP for instance; you can belong to any political party.”

