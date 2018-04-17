I Am Less Concerned About 2019 Struggle - President Buhari

Published:

Muhammadu Buhari in London on Monday told the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, that though the country will be having elections in 2019, his primary concern was to tackle insecurity and also put the nation’s economy in a better position. President Buhari meets with UK Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street London President Buhari stated this when he held a bilateral meeting with the British Prime Minister, at 10, Downing Street, London.





Recall that the President had declared his intention to seek for re-election last week Monday at the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja, before he left for London. But Buhari told the British Prime Minister that his administration from the onset was focused on three cardinal areas which were security, economy and fight against corruption, adding that as his opponents were interested in the forthcoming elections, his interest was to deliver on his election promises.





According to him, “We campaigned on three major issues, to secure the country, revive the economy and fight corruption. We have elections next year, politicians are already pre-occupied with the polls, but I am bothered more about security and the economy.” President Buhari while going memory lane stated that Nigeria and Britain have a long history of cooperation on several fronts, stressing that, “People ought to know how they arrived where they are, if they would move forward. It was a mistake for us to have stopped the teaching of history as a subject in schools, but we are returning it to the curriculum now.”





He commended British companies like Unilever, Cadbury, and many others, “who have stood with Nigeria through thick and thin. Even when we fought a Civil War, they never left.“But like Oliver Twist, we ask for more investments. We are encouraging more British companies to come to Nigeria. We appreciate the support you have given in training and equipping our military, particularly in the war against insurgency, but we want to also continue to work with you on trade and investment.”

Share This