How Okorocha Failed God, And The People Of Imo State – Bishop Okorafeor

Published:

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Egbu, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Okorafor, has accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State of failing God and the citizenry.





He made this known while speaking at a Eucharistic service at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, Egbu, Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.





Bishop Okorafor expressed anger over what he described as Okorocha’s “determination to install his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as his successor, irrespective of what the people think or feel about the damnable, ill-conceived, ill-advised and ill-motivated project. He has not only failed God, but has also disappointed the citizenry.”





He recalled that in his 2017 presidential address, he advised Okorocha to resist the urge to put forward his son in-law as his immediate successor in 2019.





The bishop also accused the governor of using the state resources clandestinely, to obtain endorsements, that will pave way for another gubernatorial candidate from Orlu.

Share This