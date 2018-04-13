House Of Reps Vows To Investigate Offa Bank Robbery

Published:

The House of Representatives on Thursday, vows to investigate the April 5 Offa bank robbery which resulted in the death of some police officers and civilians. This followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Hon. Olayonu Danladi (Kwara-APC), representing Ifelodun, Offa Oyun Federal Constituency of Kwara state.





Moving the motion, Danladi said the robbery was carried out by a gang of 30 which invaded the town in a convoy of 10 vehicles. According to him, the robbers resumed their attack by invading the police station in Offa where some police officers were killed before they attacked various banks in the town, killing innocent civilians and bank workers.





He lamented that such scale of attack could occur because the security system was overwhelmed. "This is an issue that calls for serious concern. The citizens have the right to security and the right to life as guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution and this cannot be undermined.“This dastardly acts of robbery that occurred in Offa, Kwara state has become a recurring scenario for the armed bandits to first overcome the police before unleashing mayhem on citizens and workers.





"It means the security operatives are not capable of protecting lives and properties of Nigerians. The banks in Kwara South are all closed as a result of the incident, which constitutes grave danger on the state’s economy", Danladi said. Following contribution from other honourable members of the House, the motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.





The House in its resolution condemned the robbery attack and mandated the House Committee on Police Affairs to carry out the probe. It asked the committee to investigate as to how such a deadly robbery took place which would assist the police to prevent a future occurrence. The House also commiserated with the people and government of Kwara and the police over the loss of so many lives and the destruction of property.

