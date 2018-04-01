House Of Reps Member Stoned In Taraba

Published:





Some angry constituents have attacked Garba Hamman Julde, a member of the house of representatives from Taraba state. Julde represents Bali/Gassol federal constituency in the lower legislative chamber. .

The constituents on Saturday reportedly hurled stones at the lawmaker for allegedly abandoning them.

He had presented 11 motorcycles and one car to the ward executives and local government chairman of the APC in Bali local government.

Before security operatives scuttled him to safety, the lawmaker had sustained injury. Musa Sandirde, a witness, said that the lawmaker was attacked just as he finished a speech and moved to present keys to the car and motorcycles to Bali executives. .

Sandirde said the constituents vowed not to reelect him in 2019. “Trouble started after he ended his speech at the rostrum and was making way to present key of the motorcycles to the beneficiaries,” he said .

“There and then, some youth started chanting ‘ba mu so’ in Hausa while at the same time throwing sand, stones and sachets of pure water at him. Police then quickly intervened and moved him to safety.” .

On his part, Ibrahim Daka, a party executive of Bali LGA, wondered why the lawmaker would “abandon his people for two years and show up to present a car and motorcycles to a few people.” .

“He has completely abandoned the people that sent him to Abuja. For more than two years, he went missing, only for him to show up this weekend to say he was presenting eleven motorcycles and one car to ward and LGA party chairmen,” Daka said. .

“He did that because election is here and they are the people who will serve as delegates to elect party flagbearers again. But the people he abandoned turned against him and showed their anger. .

How can you abandon the people and come here to give bicycles to a few people? We are not happy with him and we made our position clear to him.”

