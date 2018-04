Published:

An Ex-house of Representative member, Hon Independence Ogunewe is dead.

It was gathered that the legislator was found dead in his house after several attempts to reach him via phone failed. His corpse has been deposited at the National Hospital mortuary Abuja.

Honourable Ogunewe was a 2-time member of the 6th Assembly, representing Ahiazu Ezinhitte Federal constituency, Imo state.

His cause of death is yet unknown.

