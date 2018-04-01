Herdsmen Attacks Can Tear Nigeria Into Pieces - Ex Gov. Uduaghan

Published:

Former Governor of Delta state Emmanuel Uduaghan has said attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen is capable of tearing Nigeria apart. The former governor made this known while speaking at the grand reception organized by the people of Ubulu-Uku in honour of their daughter, Onyemeachi Mrakpor, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency at the National Assembly.





Uduaghan said, “The issue of Herdsmen insurgencies is very sensitive. The challenge has the potential of breaking the country.“It has done a lot of damages. Farmers are no longer going to farm. This means increase in hunger level. It is that bad.”





While paying glowing tribute to the departed king of Ubulu-Uku, HRM, Obi Edward Akaeze who was kidnapped and murdered by gunmen, Uduaghan commended the lawmaker for her brave stand in presenting the issue of the ravaging herdsmen on floor of the green chambers.





He also endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for second term in office, urging political office holders to give unflinchingly support the Governor to succeed.





"Dr Okowa will be the Governor of Delta State from 2015 to 2023. Our Governor, don’t listen to the stories you hear, you know the way people talk, don’t worry, no shaking, we are he re for you,” Uduaghan said.

