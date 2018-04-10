Gunmen Kill 8 People At Jo's Relaxation Joint

Published:

There was panic on Monday in Plateau State as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen opened fire on fun-seekers at a popular pub, killing eight persons.The latest attack, which reportedly took place on Sunday night at Nding community in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, came barely three weeks after a similar attack in the Dong District in the Jos North Local Government Area.A source in the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “eight persons were killed when the gunmen struck on Sunday night.”He said the gunmen “stormed the village on Sunday night and opened fire on the people at the drinking joint.”Spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed the killing to The PUNCH, saying five persons died and three others were injured.But the photograph of corpses obtained showed eight lifeless bodies covered with clothes, ready for burial.Tyopev said, “Yes, I am aware of the killings. Some unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen opened fire on people at a drinking joint and succeeded in killing five on the spot. Three were injured and taken to the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for treatment.It was reported recently that the Northern Nigeria Women Initiative, a Non-Government Organisation, had expressed disappointment over the alleged failure of Plateau men to fight and protect their women and children against the killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen.The organisation threatened to “take the knife” and defend themselves and their children against the external aggressors.The Plateau State Coordinator of NNWI, Dr Jorphia Gupar, stated this in an interview said, when she led members of her organisation on a condolence visit to the Ada Gwom (District Head) of Plateau State, Kaze Inyam, whose subjects had been under attacks by suspected herdsmen.During the visit, the monarch wept as he gave an account of how soldiers in Toyota Hilux Vans allegedly led cows to farmlands.Gupar said, “We are here with heavy hearts because this has been happening since 2001. We thought by now, Plateau State would have been better. But we woke up to hear of the sad killings. We are saying that enough is enough.“At this time, we feel that the men have failed us. It has got to the time when we take the knife, you have to join us. We need your support.”