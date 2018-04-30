Governor Yahaya Bello Speaks On Dino Melaye’s Arrest

Published:

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has hailed the Nigeria Police for carrying out their “lawful duties” in arresting Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West).





The governor disclosed that he read about the ordeal of the embattled lawmaker in the media.





“I read it in the news and watch it on television as law enforcement agencies are carrying out their normal lawful duties and that is all I can say about that,” he said.





Gov. Bello also stated that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were determined to support President Muhammadu Buhari.





“As for the party, we have a strong and purposeful leader in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari who is giving us leadership and direction and everyone of us in APC will align with him one hundred percent,” he said.

