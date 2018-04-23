Governor Rochas Okorocha To Start No PVC, No Salary

Published:

Imo state will soon mandate its indigenes to have their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) before they can get their salaries or admission into schools.





Governor Rochas Okorocha revealed this while addressing journalists at the Government House, Owerri on Saturday.





According to him, “The government is going to initiate the policy of ‘operation-show-your-PVC’ before you can enter the market to buy or sell and before you can do business or get anything from the government, and before your child can be admitted into schools.









“Even before workers receive their salaries from the government, they must show their PVC. We cannot allow the I-don’t-care-attitude of our people towards the exercise to continue unchecked.”





He added that those without PVC will only end up disenfranchising themselves and not take part in the nation’s political activities.

