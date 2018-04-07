Governor Ambode To Deploy 800 Buses At Ikeja Bus Terminal

Published:

The Lagos State Government said on Saturday it would deploy over 800 buses soon to start operations at the newly inaugurated Ikeja Bus Terminal. The government said the terminal will cater for four million people across the state daily. The state Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, stated this during a visit to the terminal and the Oshodi Transport Interchange construction site.





According to him, the newly procured buses will ensure efficient and effective transportation to people of the state. “The state government is coming with multimodal and integrated transportation system which will take care of about four million people on a daily basis across the state. “The idea is to cater for Lagos residents especially lower and middle classes, who cannot afford to fund their own cars every day.





“We should be expecting some buses like over 800 that Lagos State Government has procured to kick-start operation for the benefit of the residents,” he said. He said Ikeja, the state capital, has about 900,000 inhabitants. “It is also a major transport hub on the Lagos mainland, as it is a major node of very important corridors in Lagos such as Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege Motor Road, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Oba Akran Way and Awolowo Way.





“Ikeja Terminal is a key transport infrastructure constructed to improve efficiency in system connections, reduce traffic congestion caused by ongoing street loading and dropping off of passengers, reduce environmental pollution and improve security and safety of the commuting public,” the commissioner added.

Share This