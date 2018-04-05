Gov. Ortom To Proceed On 12-day Working Leave

Published:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state is set to go on a twelve-day annual working leave with effect from April 12 to 27th.





During the period, Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu will act as the Governor. This is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





This is according to a letter titled, “Notification of intention to proceed on 12-working days leave” dated 4th April and signed by the Governor.





The letter added thus, “I am confident that the Benue State House of Assembly shall accord the Deputy Governor every support and cooperation within the period as it has always accorded me.”





The letter which was addressed to the Speaker was read on the Floor of the House by the Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange to the hearing of all the Assembly members.

