God Will Be Angry With You If You Refuse To Contest For President In 2019 - Primate Ayodele Warns Saraki

Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos State, has called on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to contest for the presidency in 2019 or face the wrath of God.

Ayodele stated this on Saturday, at the dedication of the Emi Ni Aseyori Kan Pro Cathedral, a.k.a. Sope Parish, at the Primate Ayodele Avenue, Isheri-Olofin, Lagos.

The cleric stated that God had ordained Saraki to help Nigeria, saying: “I want to tell Saraki now to make up his mind, because God has ordained him to help this country. He should come out to contest for president. It’s not by noise. At the moment, he is the one who can move Nigeria forward. So, I want him to take the bold step and make up his mind or else, God would deal with him. I don’t make predictions; I give prophecies. However, I am not God.

God can choose to delay when fulfilling certain prophecies. “What is happening with the administration of President Muhammad Buhari, God had told me and I said it; these things are happening now. Everything happening in the country now has been foretold.”

Speaking on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Primate Ayodele said: “The PDP is suffering from spiritual nemesis. PDP is not serious. The party needs spiritual cleansing and adjustment."

On the future of Nigeria as a united country, he said: "Nigeria will break apart in the nearest future. However, the country has a bright future if we get the right leaders."

