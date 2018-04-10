God Told Me MKO Abiola Was Not Going To Be Nigeria's President.. Pastor E A Adeboye

Published:

The Celestial had settled that late billionaire businessman, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola would not be Nigerian president even if he won an election to the office, before he “won” the June 12, 1993 presidential election.General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, revealed this Friday midnight during the April edition of the monthly Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.In his sermon entitled “Stronger Than Your Enemies Part 4”, he admonished thousands of worshippers to take prophecies seriously especially when such are coming from genuine men of God.While refusing to reference self as a prophet, he however acknowledged that he gets to hear from God once in a while, adding that whatever came from the Almighty would definitely come to pass, whether those involved believed or not.He then relived the prophesy he got from God before the June 12, 1993 presidential election which had Abiola and Bashir Tofa as frontline candidates, as well as late Aminu Kano who was also interested in leading the country.According to him, “election was going to take many years back and while I was minding my business just praying and praising God, God suddenly told me that ‘son, the winner will be the loser, the loser will be the winner and Aminu Kano is the most fortunate of them all’.“How do you explain a prophesy like this but because it was God that has spoken, it is already settled. Then, Aminu Kano died before the election could take place and you start asking the meaning of him being the most fortunate. With his death, only Abiola and Tofa contested the election.“At that time, I was the president of PFN, (Pentecostal Fellowships of Nigeria) and pastors came to at TBS (Tafawa Balewa Square) saying, the two candidates in the election are Muslims and we are Christians, so who are we to vote for. I said to them, well, everybody should go and vote his conscience, but this is what my Father said, ‘the winner will be the loser and the loser will be the winner’. Oh, they said to me, come-on now, two people are in an election, there will be a winner. I said that was what my Father said.