Former US First Lady Barbara Bush Dies At 92

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush has passed on at the age of 92 shortly after deciding to forgo further medical treatments for her failing health. This was revealed in a statement from the office of former President George Bush.





“A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92,” the statement read.





“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself thanks to her abiding faith but for others.





“She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.” She was the country’s first lady from 1989 to 1993.





It was learnt that Bush had been hospitalized on several occasion as she fought congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.





Local media report that she demanded to be “surrounded by a family she adores” on Sunday.





She is the mother of George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States, and Jeb Bush, a former governor of Florida who ran for president of the United States in 2016.

