Former Plateau Governor Jang Arrested By EFCC, Grilled For 7 Hours

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, arrested and grilled the former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, now representing Jos North at the senate over alleged misuse of cash worth N10 billion while in office.





Jang, who arrived the EFCC office in Abuja around 11 am, was interrogated on a number of financial deals involving him, until 6pm, when he was allowed to go home.





According to report, Jang was asked to speak particularly on the N2 billion he allegedly diverted from funding small business holders under the Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises.





The money, which was meant to be disbursed to the small businessmen was allegedlly moved to unknown areas by the former governor, thereby denying the beneficiaries of the cash and stifling their businesses.





Source: Vanguard

