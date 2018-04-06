Former INEC Boss, Attahiru Jega Gets New Appointment

Published:





Former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) boss Attahiru Jega has been appointed as chairman of a Committee for the establishment of Yusuf Maitama-Sule Centre for Advancement of Politics and Democratic Governance in Kano state.



This was contained in a statement released by the Kano state Government on Thursday. It was learnt that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje inaugurated members of the 15-man committee, which included Justice Mamman Nasir (Galadiman Katsina), Alhaji Bashir Tofa, Prof. Mustapha Ahmad (Vice Chancellor, Yusuf Maitama Sule University).



Others are Prof. Shehu Musa, Vice Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Prof. Sule Bello and Prof. Dahiru Yahaya. Mansur Ahmed, Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata, Ibrahim Haruna, Alhaji Muhtari Hassan, Alhaji Muhtari Maitama and a representative of Kano Emirate Council are members of the committee.



According to the statement, the establishment of the centre was a tribute to late Sule’s immense contributions to political and democratic development in the north and the country.

