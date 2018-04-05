Focus More On State Spendings ,Rather Than FG....Osinbajo Tells Nigerians

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians to focus more on the expenditure of state governments rather than the Federal Government. Professor Osinbajo made the call on Wednesday while speaking at a civic innovation hub in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.He criticised the low internal revenue generated from states, noting that state governors should be held responsible in the area of healthcare funding. The vice president reiterated that Nigeria’s biggest challenge remains corruption and integrity. According to him, if 70 per cent of Nigeria’s resources went into the right channels, the nation wouldn’t be in its current situation.Osinbajo further took a swipe at politicians who go into office simply to loot the public treasury instead of fulfilling the promises made to the people ab initio.