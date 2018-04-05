FG Demands Justice From UK Over Rep’s Son Killing

Published:

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has demanded justice from the United Kingdom over the killing of a Nigerian, Abraham Badru, by an unknown gunman in London.





Dabiri-Erewa made this known in a statement on Wednesday by her spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.





In a letter written to the British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Dabiri said: “I wish to sadly bring to your attention, the killing of a 26-year-old Nigerian, Mr. Abraham Badru, by a gunman on Ferncliff Road, Hackney, London, at about 11pm on March 25.





“The deceased, a son of a current member of the House of Representatives (Lagos Island Constituency 1), Mr. Dolapo Badru, worked as a football coach at the University of Gloucestershire, UK.





“The deceased was also recently honoured with bravery award by the police after saving a sex-attack victim and assisted in the conviction of the attackers.”





“His death has left his parents and other members of his family in deep shock, grief and agony.





“He was a successful and law-abiding person in the United Kingdom and also the Sports Development Officer for six months in the city of Bristol.





“In view of the foregoing, we appeal to the British Government to conduct a thorough investigation into the gruesome killing of this young Nigerian and bring the perpetrator to justice accordingly,” she said.

