Fayose Withdraws Murder Case Against APC Chairman

Published:

Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose has ordered withdrawal of an alleged murder case against the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Jide Awe. The governor also directed the withdrawal of the murder case against other members of the opposition party in the Southwest state. Fayose’s spokesman, Idowu Adelusi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.





The party chairman and the others have been on trial for alleged murder of Madam Juliana Adewunmi and Murphy Jeje, a member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in 2013. The governor withdrew the case through the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kolapo Kolade, at High Court 7, Ado Ekiti.





It was gathered that the government withdrew the case in order to promote peace among those concerned. “The complainants have given the to ahead and said the matter should be withdrawn,” Kolade told journalists. “This development equally supports the cause of justice. One of the cardinal principles of justice is promotion of peace.





“The major beneficiary is Chief Jide Awe, the APC chairman in Ekiti State. “He, alongside his aide and other party members were alleged to have murdered late Madam Juliana Adewunmi, mother of the Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State, and Murphy Jeje, a member of the PDP, in 2013. “The complainant is the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.”

Share This