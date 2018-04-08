Father Of Nigerian Woman, Whose White Husband Murdered With Daughter, Speaks

Published:





Ali Madaki, father of deceased Nigerian singer Zainab Ali-Nielsen, aka Alizee, has revealed that her daughter’s husband Peter Nielsen Schau began fighting his wife late last year. He has since been arrested in connection with Alizee and her four-year-old daughter’s murder Thursday at their residence in Banana Island, Lagos state.

Alizee’s father said the Danish has been of good character since he knew him over seven years ago.“I have known my late daughter’s husband for over seven years now. At the outset, he was of good character but last year, he started fighting his wife,” he told a national daily.“Last November, a case was reported at the police station when he beat her to a coma. He then wrote an undertaking that he would never batter her again.”

In addition, Madaki said: “On Thursday morning, he called me; I was in Abuja. Since I missed his calls, I called back and he told me he saw my daughter and granddaughter on the floor in the kitchen. "I asked what went wrong; he didn’t say a word and dropped the call. One of my two daughters staying with them called their mother and broke the news. We took the next flight to Lagos and found out she was dead truly.

"I didn’t even know my grandchild was dead too. I told my daughter to get Petra for me and we should go, then she told me she was dead too.“I was shocked. The husband claimed it was gas suffocation that killed them. We know that gas doesn’t kill people that way. In the pictures, you would see bruises all over their bodies. They were strangled to death.

"I strongly believe he did it because their compound is highly secured. Whenever I visited them, the security operatives had to confirm my visit with them before I would be allowed in.”Alizee’s father said, “I don’t know if he has a history of being an alcoholic or drug addict. She once came back to our house in Abuja after being battered by her husband.

"She was there for almost a month. The man came and started begging that he was drunk. He said he consumed too much alcohol on the fateful day he beat her.“Since they had been together for a while and he had never misbehaved, I accepted his plea and allowed Alizee to return to Lagos.”

