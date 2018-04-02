Fani Kayode, Stella Oduah, Diezani, Ladoja, Dasuki, Gen Ihejirika, Others Make New PDP Looters Released List

Published:

The federal government on Sunday released 23 additional names of individuals alleged to have looted Nigeria’s treasury, two days after releasing the first list. Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, released the list in a statement.





The second list as released by the government

1. Former NSA Sambo Dasuki: Based on EFCC investigations and findings (this is beside the ongoing $2.1 billion military equipment scandal), a total of N126 billion, over $1.5 billion and 5.5million British Pounds was allegedly embezzled through his office.





2. Former Petroleum Resources Minister Dieziani Alison-Madukwe: In one of the cases the EFCC is investigating involving her, about N23 billion is alleged to have been embezzled.





3. Lt.-Gen. Kenneth Minimah: N13.9 billion. N4.8 billion recovered by EFCC in cash and property





4. -Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika: N4.5 billion. N29million recovered by the EFCC so far.





5. Alex Barde, former Chief of Defence Staff: N8 billion, and EFCC recovered almost N4 billion in cash and property already.





6. Inde Dikko, former CG Customs: N40 billion, and N1.1 billion in cash recovered in cash and choice properties.





7. Air Marshal Adesola Amosun: N21.4 billion. N2.8 billion recovered in cash. 28 properties and 3 vehicles also recovered.





8. Senator Bala Abdulkadir, former FCT Minister: N5 billion. Interim forfeiture order on some property secured.





9. Senator Stella Oduah: 8 billion. Interim forfeiture order on some property secured.





10. Former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu: N1.6 billion – from NSA





11. Senator Jonah Jang, former Plateau State Governor: N12.5 billion.





12. Bashir Yuguda, former Minister of State for Finance: N1.5 billion. $829,800 recovered.





13. Senator Peter Nwaboshi: N1.5 billion





14. Aliyu Usman, Former NSA Dasuki’s aide: N512 million





15. Ahmad Idris, Former NSA Dasuki’s PA: N1.5 billion





16. Rasheed Ladoja, Former Oyo Governor: N500 million





17. Tom Ikimi: N300 million





18. Femi Fani-Kayode: N866 million

19. Hassan Tukur, former PPS to President Goodluck: $1.7 million

20. Nenadi Usman: 5 billion





21. Benedicta Iroha: 7 billion





22. Aliyu Usman Jawaz: Close ally of former NSA Dasuki: N882 million





24. Godknows Igali: Over N7 billion





The minister said those complaining that the first list was too short did not know that the government strategically released as a teaser. "At the press conference where the list was released, I did say it was a tip of the iceberg. Apparently, this does not mean anything to people whose style is to comment on issues they barely understand, or just to shoot down anything coming from the government,” Mohammed said.





“The Federal Government has a large number of alleged looters on its list. What was the PDP expecting when it challenged the FG to name the looters of the public treasury under the party’s watch? Did the PDP actually believe that the massive looting under its watch was a joke?,” he queried.





Nigeria’s major opposition party, PDP, had challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress to name those it claimed had looted the country’s treasury. The party was reacting to the claim by vice-president Yemi Osinbajo that the PDP administration at the federal level destroyed Nigeria’s economy.

