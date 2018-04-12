Executive Director Of CACOL, Salami Is Dead

Published:

Director of Research, Programmes and Documentation of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) Olawale Salami has passed on. CACOL announced the Salami’s demise in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.





According to CACOL, the director passed on at the Summit Hospital, Shasha, Lagos, after a brief illness. The statement added that Salami took ill while preparing for work and died about 5.30pm the same day after efforts to revive him by the medical team failed.





“The late Salami, who celebrated his 50th birthday less than two weeks earlier, was one of the first to believe that the establishment of CACOL would thrive despite that other comrades expressed their fears and disbelief in the struggle,” the statement noted.

