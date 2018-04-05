EXCLUSIVE: White Man Held For Murdering Wife, Beautiful Daughter In Lagos (Gory Pictures)

Published:





A Danish man Peter Nielsen from Denmark Copenhagen has been arrested in Lagos for allegedly killing his Nigerian lover by name Zainab and her baby.

According to an witness that spoke to CKN News the incident happened in the early hours of today.

Their body were found this morning at Banana Island were they live together with her daughter lying on her chest.

When accosted, he claimed he only woke up to find their dead body in the kitchen.

The husband is being held at police headquarters club road Ikoyi,Lagos while her body and that of her daughter have been deposited at a mortuary in Victoria Island.

CKN News is making effort to get the reaction of the Lagos State Police Command Spokesman on the matter





















